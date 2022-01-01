#Open journalism No news is bad news

Yesterday marked the mildest New Year's Eve on record in Ireland

Temperatures fell no lower than 12.4 degrees in some areas.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 1 Jan 2022, 2:10 PM
1 hour ago 6,747 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5644042
People walking on Howth Summit this morning
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
People walking on Howth Summit this morning
People walking on Howth Summit this morning
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

YESTERDAY MARKED THE mildest New Year’s Eve on record in Ireland. 

Temperatures fell no lower than 12.4 degrees at Malin Head in Donegal, the Phoenix Park in Dublin and Valentia in Kerry overnight, according to Met Éireann. 

The previous record for the highest minimum temperature on a New Year’s Eve was 11.4 degrees at Valentina, recorded on 31 December 2007. 

Looking at today’s forecast, it’s a bright and windy day in many areas with sunny spells and scattered showers. 

Met Éireann says some showers will be heavy this afternoon, especially in the midlands and west with a possibility of localised flooding. 

Highest temperatures today will range between 11 and 13 degrees. 

Tonight is forecast to be dry with clear spells in many areas and well scattered showers. 

However, a spell of rain and drizzle is due to develop in the south and southeast for a time. 

Tomorrow is due to be a blustery day with sunny spells and widespread showers. 

These showers will turn more prolonged and heavy at times throughout the afternoon, particularly in the west and north where there will, again, be a possibility of localised flooding. 

Highest temperatures tomorrow will range between 8 and 11 degrees. 

Looking further ahead, Met Éireann says it will be a generally unsettled week, with conditions turning colder for a time with some frost mid-week. 

