Minister to visit Waterford today after recent anti-LGBTQ+ incidents

THE MINISTER FOR Equality Roderic O’Gorman will visit Waterford city today after a string of recent anti-LGBTQ+ incidents in the city.

O’Gorman will be meeting with Mayor of Waterford City Damien Geoghegan to raise the flags this afternoon. More flags will then be raised at “various locations throughout the city”, Geoghegan said last week.

A pair of pride flags on the Mall in the city have been taken down twice since their erection for Pride Month. On the first occasion, they were burned after being taken down.

Geoghegan thanked the minister for travelling to the city and “for showing solidarity with the people of Waterford on this occasion” and said “the symbolism of [the visit] will be important”.

Despite the recent incidents, the mayor said he remains “undeterred and determined to continue to fly the pride flag for the remainder of the month of June”.

In the first three weeks of Pride month, there have been a number of incidents in Waterford city against the LGBTQ+ community.

On the night of 6 June, the original Pride flags flown outside the Menapia building were lowered and then burned. A man in his forties has since been arrested in relation to the incident.

The following week, on 12 June, it was reported that the flags were cut from their poles overnight, in what Geoghegan called “a truly despicable act”. Gardaí are dealing with the incident.

Last Wednesday, “Straight Pride” posters were stuck up around the city.

Geoghegan said that he will be speaking with the minister about the incidents which occurred in the past three weeks.

O’Gorman is set to meet LGTBQ+ groups in the city today and will raise the flag with the activist group Pride of the Déise.

“Irish people want to live in a compassionate, progressive, and caring country, where everyone is valued and included. Pride of the Déise exemplify that, and I look forward to raising the Pride flag with them,” he said on Thursday.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The organisation said they are looking forward to raiding the flag with the minister.

Ahead of today’s visit, Éadaoin Breathnach, co-chairperson of Pride of the Déise, said: “It is important for the members of our youth committee and the young people of Waterford and Ireland to see that we have the support of our community and of a member of Cabinet who understands what homophobia really is, the effects it can have and also how to stand against it with Pride.”

“It is heartening to have support locally and nationally. Waterford is a safe place to live and we are not going to let a small minority affect how our community develops.”

O’Gorman was also invited by Green Party TD Marc Ó Cathasaigh, who said on Twitter last week that he is “looking forward to welcoming” the minister to the city today “to send out the message loud and clear that we stand with #Pride”.

With reporting from Eoghan Dalton. Comments have been closed as this piece references active legal proceedings.