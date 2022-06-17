The Good Information Podcast: Misinformation - is there still time to win the battle?

WHETHER COVID-19 VACCINES, the war in Ukraine, or any major election that has taken place in recent memory, misinformation has become a scourge at every turn.

Our priority in shining a spotlight on misinformation was to uncover the tactics used by bad actors and understand best practices for how disinformation can be dispelled, and ultimately, stopped.

This episode of The Good Information Project looks at strategies employed by the EU and independent fact-checkers, such as pre-bunking, aggressive social media legislation in the European Parliament, and building critical thinking skills at a society-wide level to aid in a fight against dishonest information.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.