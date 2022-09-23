Have you seen Chloe? Appeal for information on 13-year-old girl missing from Co Meath

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 13-year-old girl who is missing from Co Meath.
Chloe Lawrence has been missing from the Dunboyne area since yesterday morning.
She is described as being approximately 5’2″ in height and of a slim build. She has light brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, Chloe was wearing a navy zip-up school top with a purple seam, navy leggings and a black coat with fur on the hood.
Chloe is known to frequent the north inner city and Coolock areas of Dublin.
Anyone with information on Chloe’s whereabouts are asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
