Gardaí appeal for help locating missing Dublin teenager Calum Kavanagh

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14 year old Calum Kavanagh who is missing from Cherry Orchard, Dublin 10 since last Thursday evening.

“Calum is described as being approximately 5’ 6” in height, of slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what Calum was wearing when he went missing,” gardaí said in a statement.

Anyone with information on Calum’s whereabouts are asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Advertisement