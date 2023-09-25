Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 25 September 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Calum Kavanagh (14) is missing since Thursday.
# Missing
Gardaí appeal for help locating missing Dublin teenager Calum Kavanagh
Anyone with information on Calum’s whereabouts are asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station.
2.6k
0
32 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14 year old Calum Kavanagh who is missing from Cherry Orchard, Dublin 10 since last Thursday evening. 

“Calum is described as being approximately 5’ 6” in height, of slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what Calum was wearing when he went missing,” gardaí said in a statement.

Anyone with information on Calum’s whereabouts are asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags