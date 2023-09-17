Gardaí call for public's help in finding missing teenagers Emme Bernardin and Isabelle Mo

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Emme Bernardin and Isabelle Mo, both 13 years of age, who are reported missing from Clane, Co Kildare, since Friday, 15 September.

“The girls are believed to be travelling in each other’s company. They may have used public transport to travel between Newbridge and Naas recently,” Gardaí said in a statement.

Emme is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height, of a slim build with dark black hair and green eyes.

Isabelle is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height, of a slim build with black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen both girls were wearing their school uniforms.

Anyone with any information on Emme and Isabelle’s whereabouts are asked to contact Naas Garda station on 045 884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.