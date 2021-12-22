Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing man (21)

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s help in finding a man missing from his home in Co Louth.

Elvis Lilientals (21) from Knockbrack Close in Drogheda is described as 5′ 6″ in height, of slim build with short brown hair and a sallow complexion.

He was last seen on Windmill Road in Moneymore yesterday afternoon, 21 December, wearing a black tracksuit.

Gardaí and his family are concerned for his wellbeing and have asked anyone with information to contact gardaí in Drogheda on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.