Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing 17-year-old

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED a public appeal for help tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old who has been missing since Wednesday.

Shannon Molloy was last seen in the Mucklon area of Enfield, Co Kildare.

She is described as being 5 foot 5 inches in height with a thin build, medium length dark brown/red hair and blue eyes.

It is not known what Shannon was wearing at the time she went missing.

Gardaí said they are concerned for the teenager’s welfare and appealed for anyone with information on Shannon’s whereabouts to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.