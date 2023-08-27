Gardaí call for public's help in locating missing teenager Chloe Murphy

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Chloe Murphy who was last seen at approximately 8pm on Saturday 26 August in Ronanstown, County Dublin.

“Chloe is described as being approximately 5 foot 7 inches in height with a slim build and brown hair,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“When last seen, Chloe was wearing a black fluffy jacket, pink trousers and blue crocs.”

Anyone with any information on Chloe’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda station on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

