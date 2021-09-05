Gardaí and family concerned for welfare of 20-year-old missing from Co Meath

GARDAÍ IN MEATH are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 20-year-old man who went missing in the early hours of this morning.

Cody Boyle was last seen at 1am in Athboy and Gardaí and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Cody is described as being 5 foot 9 inches in height, of slim build with short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing black Diesel tracksuit bottoms and a mustard coloured hoodie.

Anyone with information on Cody Boyle’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kells Garda station on 046 928 0820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.