#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Sunday 5 September 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí and family concerned for welfare of 20-year-old missing from Co Meath

Cody is described as being 5 foot 9 inches in height, of slim build with short brown hair.

By Céimin Burke Sunday 5 Sep 2021, 1:46 PM
16 minutes ago 1,318 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5541100
Cody Boyle is missing since 1am this morning.
Image: Garda Press Office
Cody Boyle is missing since 1am this morning.
Cody Boyle is missing since 1am this morning.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN MEATH are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 20-year-old man who went missing in the early hours of this morning.

Cody Boyle was last seen at 1am in Athboy and Gardaí and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Cody is described as being 5 foot 9 inches in height, of slim build with short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing black Diesel tracksuit bottoms and a mustard coloured hoodie.

Anyone with information on Cody Boyle’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kells Garda station on 046 928 0820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie