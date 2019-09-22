Gardaí seek public's help in finding missing 21 year old

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in finding a missing 21-year-old woman.

Shauna Mullins is missing from her home at O’Rourke Park, Sallynoggin, Co Dublin, and was last seen at around 8pm on Friday night, 20 September.

She is described as 5′ 5″ in height, of slim build, with brown hair and blonde highlights.

She has tattoos on both her arms.

Her family are concerned for her well being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station 01-6665000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.