Family concerned for welfare of missing man (27)

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an appeal to the public for help in finding a missing man.

David Scott (27) was last seen at his home in Tallaght, Dublin 24, in the early hours of this morning.

He is described as 5′ 7″ in height, with a medium build, short black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what he was wearing when he left home this morning.

Gardaí and the man’s family are concerned for his welfare, and are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.