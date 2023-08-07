Advertisement

Gardai Robert (Bobby) Carpenter
# Missing
Missing: Gardaí ask for public help in finding teenager Robert Carpenter Duncan
Robert was last seen in Arklow, County Wicklow, on the evening of Friday 4 August 2023.
GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Robert (Bobby) Carpenter Duncan who was last seen in Arklow, County Wicklow, on the evening of Friday 4 August 2023.

Robert is described as being approximately 6 foot (183 cm) in height with a thin build, red hair and blue eyes. Robert is believed to have been wearing a navy jacket when last seen.

Anyone with any information on Robert’s whereabouts are asked to contact Bray Garda station on 01 6665300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

