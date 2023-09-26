Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 26 September 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Dean Whelan (14)
# Missing
Gardaí appeal for public's help in locating missing Dublin teenager Dean Whelan
When last seen Dean was wearing a grey Under Armour tracksuit.
778
0
8 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14 year old Dean Whelan who is missing from his home in Balbriggan, Co Dublin since Monday afternoon. 

“Dean is described as being approximately 6 ft 4″ in height, broad build, black hair and blue eyes.  When last seen Dean was wearing a grey Under Armour tracksuit,” gardaí said. 

Anyone with information on Dean’s whereabouts are asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     