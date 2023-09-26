Gardaí appeal for public's help in locating missing Dublin teenager Dean Whelan

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14 year old Dean Whelan who is missing from his home in Balbriggan, Co Dublin since Monday afternoon.

“Dean is described as being approximately 6 ft 4″ in height, broad build, black hair and blue eyes. When last seen Dean was wearing a grey Under Armour tracksuit,” gardaí said.

Anyone with information on Dean’s whereabouts are asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

