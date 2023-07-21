Advertisement

Friday 21 July 2023
Missing teenager Jayden Daly
# Missing
Gardaí seek public's assistance in finding missing 15-year-old Jayden Day
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Jayden Daly, who has been missing from the Tivoli area, Cork City, since approximately 10am this morning, Friday 21 July 2023.
 
Jayden is described as 5’ 8” (170cm) in height, of slim build, with blonde/brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Jayden was wearing a light grey/white hoodie and black shorts.
 
Anyone with information on Jayden’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

