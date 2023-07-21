Gardaí seek public's assistance in finding missing 15-year-old Jayden Day

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Jayden Daly, who has been missing from the Tivoli area, Cork City, since approximately 10am this morning, Friday 21 July 2023.
Jayden is described as 5’ 8” (170cm) in height, of slim build, with blonde/brown hair and brown eyes.
When last seen, Jayden was wearing a light grey/white hoodie and black shorts.
Anyone with information on Jayden’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site