Have you seen Kayla? The 15-year-old has been missing from Darndale since yesterday

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED to the public for information which could help locate a missing 15-year-old girl.

Kayla Deegan was last seen in the Darndale area of Coolock, Dublin 17 yesterday.

She is described as being approximately 5ft 5in, with long blonde hair, of slim build with blue eyes. When last seen Kayla was wearing a black and grey furry jacket.

Gardaí and Kayla’s family are very concerned for her welfare and would urge her to make contact.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Gardai in Coolock on 01 666 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.