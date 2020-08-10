This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 10 August, 2020
Have you seen Kayla? The 15-year-old has been missing from Darndale since yesterday

Anyone with information is being asked to contact gardaí.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 10 Aug 2020, 7:15 PM
4,398 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5172412
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED to the public for information which could help locate a missing 15-year-old girl. 

Kayla Deegan was last seen in the Darndale area of Coolock, Dublin 17 yesterday. 

She is described as being approximately 5ft 5in, with long blonde hair, of slim build with blue eyes. When last seen Kayla was wearing a black and grey furry jacket.

Gardaí and Kayla’s family are very concerned for her welfare and would urge her to make contact.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Gardai in Coolock on 01 666 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Read next:

