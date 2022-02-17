#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 17 February 2022
Advertisement

Appeal made for teen (17) missing from Co Kildare

Chloe Daly is described as being 5′ 7″ in height with a slim build.

By Eoghan Dalton Thursday 17 Feb 2022, 7:16 AM
1 hour ago 7,767 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5685336
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

AN APPEAL HAS been made to help find a missing teenager from Co Kildare. 

Chloe Daly (17) went missing from Newbridge, Co. Kildare on Tuesday night.

She is described as being 5′ 7″ in height with a slim build. Chloe has long blonde hair at this time and brown eyes. 

Gardaí have issued the missing person alert. Anyone with information on Chloe’s whereabouts is asked to contact them in Newbridge on (045) 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie