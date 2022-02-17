Appeal made for teen (17) missing from Co Kildare

AN APPEAL HAS been made to help find a missing teenager from Co Kildare.

Chloe Daly (17) went missing from Newbridge, Co. Kildare on Tuesday night.

She is described as being 5′ 7″ in height with a slim build. Chloe has long blonde hair at this time and brown eyes.

Gardaí have issued the missing person alert. Anyone with information on Chloe’s whereabouts is asked to contact them in Newbridge on (045) 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

