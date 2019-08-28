This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 28 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US judge blocks state law that would ban abortion after eight weeks of pregnancy

A judge in Kansas City said the law violates a previous Supreme Court ruling.

By AFP Wednesday 28 Aug 2019, 7:52 AM
1 hour ago 2,198 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4785141
An activist during a 'Keep Abortion Legal' protest (file photo)
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
An activist during a 'Keep Abortion Legal' protest (file photo)
An activist during a 'Keep Abortion Legal' protest (file photo)
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

A US COURT has temporarily suspended a new abortion law that was set to come into effect the following day in the state of Missouri.

Kansas City Judge Howard Sachs said the law, which would ban abortions after the eighth week of pregnancy, violates a Supreme Court ruling that guarantees the right to an abortion where a foetus is no longer viable.

“However formulated, the legislation on its face conflicts with the Supreme Court ruling that neither legislative nor judicial limits on abortion can be measured by specified weeks of development of a foetus,” he said.

However, the judge did not block the section of the law that would ban terminations on the basis of foetal sex, race or risk of Down syndrome.

Several US states have launched sweeping attempts to limit abortion rights by adopting laws that ban the practice early in a pregnancy.

The legislation is aimed at triggering legal challenges that would bring the question back to the Supreme Court, which legalised abortion in the landmark Roe v Wade case in 1973.

Reproductive health care group Planned Parenthood applauded the ruling on Twitter.

“What little abortion access in Missouri is left, will stay in place for the time being. In the meantime, we can’t ignore the part of this law that remains in place – which allows politicians to interfere with the patient-provider relationship,” the group’s acting president and CEO Alexis McGill wrote.

“We won’t stop fighting this in court.”

- © AFP 2019

Earlier this year, The Explainer looked at the new abortion legislation introduced in southern US states and the implications it might have on the entire country’s abortion laws. You can listen to it here:


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie