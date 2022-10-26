Explainer: What exactly are the modular homes causing disquiet in our refugee response?

PLANS TO BUILD 28 modular homes for Ukrainian refugees in Co Mayo have caused some controversy today, with some local councillors voicing their objections.

The homes would be built in the town of Claremorris, on a State-owned site on the Ballyhaunis Road.

Here’s what it means to build modular homes, and why they have proved controversial.

What is modular housing?

Modular houses are units assembled off-site in a factory, using the same standards and regulations as traditional homes. They are built in “modules”, which are then assembled and installed on the final site.

The main advantage of modular housing is speed: homes can be assembled on site in as little as four hours. They come in an array of forms, from Portakabins to regular-looking bungalows.

A modular house designed by Portakabin Source: Nicky Ryan/The Journal

A modular home designed by Skyclad Source: Nicky Ryan/The Journal

As the name suggests, they are actual houses, for all intents and purposes – meaning they provide a much greater sense of normality for families than a hotel room or hostel.

The units intended to house Ukrainian refugees will have a maximum lifespan of 60 years.

Are they the same as prefabs?

Modular homes are a type of prefab. Prefab is short for “prefabrication”: a catch-all term for a unit which is built in a factory, partially or entirely, before being assembled on site.

What kind of modular homes does the government want to build for Ukrainian refugees?

The government is obliged to provide accommodation to people fleeing the war in Ukraine under the EU’s Temporary Protective Directive.

In June, the Office of Public Works (OPW) identified eight sites that could be used to accommodate 500 modular homes that will be used to house those fleeing the war.

The government approved the construction of these with the potential to house up to 2,000 people in family units of four.

This plan is to be expanded to 700 homes and in the Dáil today Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that even more of the rapid-build homes would be constructed.

Are there any modular homes in Ireland already?

The country’s first modular homes were delivered in 2016 in Ballymun. The project was dogged by delays for a number of reasons, including local opposition.

Then-Housing Minister Alan Kelly outside Ireland's first modular homes in Ballymun in 2016 Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Why is modular housing in the news now?

Mayo County Councillor Richard Finn voiced his objection to the building of 28 modular homes in his area of Claremorris this morning.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland, the independent councillor said “we were never consulted” about the plans, which he compared to “Putinism.”

While he said he “had no problem” with Ukrainian refugees and felt “great sympathy” for them, he said “I wouldn’t want to be looking out on modular houses. It’s the type of houses that are being mooted here, that we are totally against.”

It’s not the first time that modular homes for Ukrainian refugees have courted controversy. Several protests have taken place in Kildare over plans for modular homes in two towns, Newbridge and Rathangan.

A protest in Newbridge County Kildare, earlier this month, over a proposal to build emergency modular housing for Ukrainians in the Lakelands area of the town. Source: RollingNews.ie

So do the homes need planning permission?

Generally, yes modular homes need planning permission but such requirements are exempt in the case of accommodation for Ukrainian citizens seeking refuge here.

In a statement, the Department of Housing told The Journal:

Under the European Union (Planning and Development) (Displaced Persons From Ukraine Temporary Protection) Regulations 2022, in response to the influx of displaced Ukranian citizens, the provision of accommodation for Ukranian citizens in a fairly broad range of buildings and structures was given exemption from the requirement to obtain planning permission following on from the EU Temporary Protection Directive of last March.

“Included in the list of exempt categories is temporary new-build accommodation and structures to address the urgent need to provide emergency accommodation and support to displaced persons from the conflict in Ukraine. This exemption could encompass modular homes, but as indicated it is specifically limited to the provision of accommodation for displaced Ukranian citizens in the context of the current emergency situation being faced.”

Are there any other reasons modular housing is controversial?

Like much of Ireland’s housing woes, cost is a significant issue with modular housing. The cost of each three-bedroom unit in Ballymun was estimated to be €191,000, more than double the €80,000 estimated cost per unit initially announced.

And while traditional houses increase in value over their lifespan, modular homes depreciate in value over their 60-year life, making them poor value for money in the long run.