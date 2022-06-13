Ukrainian refugee accommodation crisis to be discussed at Cabinet subcommittee

Thousands of beds were secured in May from both third-level institutions and private student accommodation providers.

HOUSING FOR REFUGEES will come under increasing pressure at the end of the summer when student accommodation will no longer be used for those arriving from Ukraine, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said.

The Cabinet committee on Ukraine meets today to discuss the housing situation for refugees.

Thousands of beds were secured in May from both third-level institutions and private student accommodation providers, but this was on a temporary basis for the summer months only.

Speaking to reporters today in Dublin, Ryan said 1,400 people are seeking refugee status every month, on top of the 35,000 people coming from Ukraine.

“There’s a massive strain in the system, any country, any government, in those circumstances is going to have difficulty and particularly towards the later end of the summer, particularly as we start to see student accommodation go back to students,” he said.

“There is a real challenge, it is very, very difficult,” he added.

At the start of the war in Ukraine, the Government and the Irish people agreed “to keep our door open, unlike our neighbours who haven’t taken the same approach”, said Ryan.

“Unlike our neighbours, we don’t agree with the sort of approach where you might send a refugee back to another country as a solution to what is a really challenging problem,” said the minister.

He said Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien and Government is working to “make sure we do provide accommodation. But it is not an easy task. There’s a huge challenge just given the numbers,” he said.

Ryan expressed his frustration at the slow pace of getting homes that were pledged by Irish people on stream.

“There’s a lot of frustration, I think within government, that the system seems to be very slow in terms of verifying and approving. There’s all sorts of complexities around that,” he said.

“We will have to review that and make sure that it is speeded up, it’s much more flexible, it’s much quicker,” he added.

However, he said even if all those offers of home come into fruition, it will still leave the country with a “really challenging situation” given the sheer scale of the numbers of refugees that must be housed.

“That’s the reality we have to be honest about,” he added.

The minister was also asked if tented accommodation will have to be used at Gormanstown in Meath at the end of this summer. The minister said “every avenue” will have to be considered by Government.

Ryan was speaking at an event today to announce the National Transport Authority’s purchase of 120 battery-electric buses, the first part of a five-year framework to purchase 800 zero-emissions buses.

The 120 double decker buses were bought for €80 million and manufactured by Wrightbus, operating from Ballymena, Northern Ireland.

Speaking at the unveiling of a double decker electric bus from Merrion Street today, Ryan said that 100 of the buses would be used by Dublin Bus and the other 20 operated by Bus Éireann in the Limerick metropolitan area.

With reporting by Jamie McCarron