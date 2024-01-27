Understrength Monaghan down Dublin as Derry hold off Kerry fightback

The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.



Monaghan 3-9

Dublin 1-14

UNDERSTRENGTH MONAGHAN MADE light of their losses to record a thrilling Croke Park win over Dublin, Ciaran McNulty emerging as their unlikely gamebreaker.

Substitute McNulty struck an important goal to keep Monaghan in it during a blood and thunder second-half and then snatched the winning point deep into stoppage time.

Conor Glass facing Sean O'Shea. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Derry 0-15

Kerry 2-8

In the end it fell to Shane McGuigan, Derry’s shining attacking light and All-Star for his 2023 exploits, to provide the telling kick on a January Saturday night in Tralee.

McGuigan’s injury-time conversion of a free, awarded after a foul when Magherafelt’s Cormac Murphy had made a driving run forward, proved the critical score in separating Derry from the grasp of hosts Kerry.

