Monaghan’s Ciaran McNulty celebrates scoring the winning point after the game. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Division 1 Football League

Understrength Monaghan down Dublin as Derry hold off Kerry fightback

Monaghan and Derry both won on the road in their Division 1 National Football League openers.
1
966
19 minutes ago
Monaghan 3-9

Dublin 1-14

UNDERSTRENGTH MONAGHAN MADE light of their losses to record a thrilling Croke Park win over Dublin, Ciaran McNulty emerging as their unlikely gamebreaker.

Substitute McNulty struck an important goal to keep Monaghan in it during a blood and thunder second-half and then snatched the winning point deep into stoppage time. 

conor-glass-and-sean-oshea Conor Glass facing Sean O'Shea. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Derry 0-15

Kerry 2-8

In the end it fell to Shane McGuigan, Derry’s shining attacking light and All-Star for his 2023 exploits, to provide the telling kick on a January Saturday night in Tralee.

McGuigan’s injury-time conversion of a free, awarded after a foul when Magherafelt’s Cormac Murphy had made a driving run forward, proved the critical score in separating Derry from the grasp of hosts Kerry.

The 42
