EL SALVADOR HAS taken the unprecedented step of adopting Bitcoin as a legal currency.

The process hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing, and it’s yet to be seen how it will pan out.

While we wait to see, let’s test your knowledge of other national currencies.

When did the euro become Ireland's currency? Officially, at least. Shutterstock 1 January 1999 1 January 2001

1 January 2002 That's none of euro business. How much is €1 worth in punts? Shutterstock IR£0.79 IR£1.27 What type of dog was on the Irish sixpence coin? Wikimedia Commons Glen of Imall Terrier Wolfhound

Greyhound Ring of Kerry pug The euro is the official currency of one South American region. Shutterstock True False Three EU countries did not adopt the euro in 1999 - Sweden, the United Kingdom, and who else? Wikimedia Croatia Bulgaria

Denmark Kosovo New Bank of England notes contain an animal byproduct, posing a quandary for some religious groups and those ethically opposed to that type of carry-on. What is it? Wikimedia Tallow Gelatin

An enzyme from chicken liver A tincture made from extracts of Winston Churchill's soul The Zimbabwean dollar's periods of hyperinflation were record-breaking and it was eventually abandoned. How much was a single US dollar worth in ZWR on 2 February 2009? $300,000,000 $300,000,000,000

$300,000,000,000,000 $300,000,000,000,000,000 During the Williamite War in Ireland, James II issued his own currency. What was it called? Wikimedia Punt Gun money

Communion money The Roman Sovereign The Hungarian pengő was another currency to suffer from an awful bout of hyperinflation, resulting in the highest denominated banknote ever. How much was it worth? Public Domain 300,000,000,000,000,001 pengő 100,000,000,000,000,000,000 pengő

100,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 pengő 100,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 pengő In which of these countries is the US dollar not the official currency? Ecuador Micronesia

Lebanon The United States Which currency is this? Czech koruna Japanese yen

Chinese yuan El Salvador Bitcoin Kate Sheppard, a leader of the women's suffrage movement in New Zealand, is on the face of her country's $10 bill. Who's on the back? Wikimedia Some really sexist guy, for balance. A big kiwi.

A lil duck. Kate Sheppard, again. Which European Union treaty laid the groundwork for the euro? Shutterstock Lisbon Nice

Maastricht Dublin Where would you go to spend this leu? Oman Romania

Norway Moldova And finally, what was the primary form of currency used by The Flintstones? Rocks Clams

