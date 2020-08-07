This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 23 °C Friday 7 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Red alert issued as heavy monsoon rain triggers fatal mudslide in India

At least 15 people have died, while 20 homes have been buried in Kerala state.

By Press Association Friday 7 Aug 2020, 3:01 PM
29 minutes ago 1,401 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5170426
Ragpicker women are seen through a mesh erected by police to block traffic as they wade through rain water at a COVID-19 containment zone in Kochi, Kerala state, India,
Image: R S Iyer/AP/Press Association Images
Ragpicker women are seen through a mesh erected by police to block traffic as they wade through rain water at a COVID-19 containment zone in Kochi, Kerala state, India,
Ragpicker women are seen through a mesh erected by police to block traffic as they wade through rain water at a COVID-19 containment zone in Kochi, Kerala state, India,
Image: R S Iyer/AP/Press Association Images

A MUDSLIDE TRIGGERED by heavy monsoon rain and flooding has killed at least 15 people and buried 20 homes of tea plantation workers in southern India.

Some 12 people have been rescued, police officer Eldhose Madhai said today.

About 70 people have been reported missing in the region, he said.

Kerala state’s top elected official, Pinarayi Vijayan, tweeted that teams from the National Disaster Response Force were on their way to Idukki district’s Rajamalai area, where the mudslide occurred.

Police and fire service officers are also in the area.

Communication links and electricity lines were snapped and a bridge in the area was washed away.

The meteorological office issued a red alert with more rain expected in the region.

india-monsoon Source: R S Iyer/AP/Press Association Images

A Hindu temple in Ernakulam district on the bank of the Periyar River was almost submerged as water levels rose after sluice gates of a dam were opened.

The Muthirapuzha River also flooded low-lying areas of Munnar, also in Iddiki district.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Annual monsoon rains hit south Asia from June to September.

The rains are crucial for rain-fed crops planted during the season but often cause extensive damage.

More than 550 people have died in India, Bangladesh and Nepal and more than 9.6 million people have been displaced across south Asia since the flooding began in June, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie