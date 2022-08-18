Poll: How much do you pay a month in rent?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THERE HAS BEEN a lot of discussion around renting across the country lately.
The Tánaiste said yesterday that Budget day is not the only time the Government can take action in the rental sector.
There have been a number of reports over the past week that both tax breaks for landlords and help for renters might feature in September’s Budget.
Prospective tenants at a recent house viewing in Dublin described the “demoralising” situation looking for rental properties after they waited over an hour with dozens of other people to view a house in Drumcondra.
Recent figures from Daft.ie show that the number of homes available to rent has dropped to an all-time low while the rate of inflation in prices climbed to its highest level in at least 15 years.
So today we’re asking: How much do you pay a month in rent?
Poll Results:
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (20)