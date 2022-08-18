Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 18°C Thursday 18 August 2022
Poll: How much do you pay a month in rent?

Additional help for renters might feature in September’s Budget.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 18 Aug 2022, 10:18 AM
1 hour ago 14,569 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5843202
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THERE HAS BEEN a lot of discussion around renting across the country lately. 

The Tánaiste said yesterday that Budget day is not the only time the Government can take action in the rental sector. 

There have been a number of reports over the past week that both tax breaks for landlords and help for renters might feature in September’s Budget.

Prospective tenants at a recent house viewing in Dublin described the “demoralising” situation looking for rental properties after they waited over an hour with dozens of other people to view a house in Drumcondra. 

Recent figures from Daft.ie show that the number of homes available to rent has dropped to an all-time low while the rate of inflation in prices climbed to its highest level in at least 15 years.

So today we’re asking: How much do you pay a month in rent?


Poll Results:

I don't rent (678)
€500-€1000 (279)
€1,000-€1,500 (218)
€1,500-€2,000 (177)
Less than €500 (104)
€2,000+ (104)






