Quiz: How much do you know about cattle?

THE SPOTLIGHT IS focused on Irish cattle right now.

Agriculture is part of the complex climate puzzle that Ireland now needs to solve as it seeks to bring emissions under control – and a big part of this is making farming more sustainable.

A recent The Journal/Ireland Thinks poll found that almost half of people believe the number of cattle in Ireland needs to be limited or reduced.

We’re not going to solve this today, so instead let’s look at the bovines at the centre of all this.

Which of these is a cow?
All of the above None of the above

Shutterstock Shutterstock

How many dairy cows are there in Ireland?
15,000,000 10,600,000
1,450,000 Just two - they're called Pam and Daisy and they're very friendly

Are all beef cows 'cows'?
Yes, they are, end of story. Colloquially speaking, yes. Technically, no.
No, all beef cows are technically a type of lamb.

What breed of cattle is this?
Charolais Dexter
Hereford Nebraska Chonkers

How much methane does a single cow used for beef production produce every day?
None 10 litres
Roughly 230 grams *Exactly* 5.145 kilograms

What is the coldest breed of cattle?
Limousin Angus
Belgian Blue Friesian

How much meal should a 600kg steer grazing on good quality autumn grass be fed?
None - it is always uneconomical to feed concentrate to grazing animals. Around 3kg per day
Around 10kg per day One (1) meal with all the trimmings and whatever fizzy drink he'd like.

Ireland lays claim to a few breeds of cattle - which one is this?
The Galway Moo Irish Moiled
White Park Droimeann

What was the name of the most recent presidential cow (pictured) in the United States?
Handsome Paul Pauline Wayne
Tall Reginald Screamer

While they're not really presidential cows as they're on loan from a farm in north Co Dublin, how many cattle are grazing on the grounds of Áras an Uachtaráin?
3 7
21 No one knows

Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of ! You are this cow, about to eat a sunflower, living her best life
You scored out of ! You are this wild cow with no gods, no masters
You scored out of ! You are this cow-in-training
You scored out of ! You are not a cow