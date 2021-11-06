Quiz: How much do you know about cattle?

THE SPOTLIGHT IS focused on Irish cattle right now.
Agriculture is part of the complex climate puzzle that Ireland now needs to solve as it seeks to bring emissions under control – and a big part of this is making farming more sustainable.
A recent The Journal/Ireland Thinks poll found that almost half of people believe the number of cattle in Ireland needs to be limited or reduced.
We’re not going to solve this today, so instead let’s look at the bovines at the centre of all this.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (6)