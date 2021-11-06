#Open journalism No news is bad news

Quiz: How much do you know about cattle?

Moooooooooo, moooooooooooooooo.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 6 Nov 2021, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 8,434 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5591696

THE SPOTLIGHT IS focused on Irish cattle right now.

Agriculture is part of the complex climate puzzle that Ireland now needs to solve as it seeks to bring emissions under control – and a big part of this is making farming more sustainable.

A recent The Journal/Ireland Thinks poll found that almost half of people believe the number of cattle in Ireland needs to be limited or reduced.

We’re not going to solve this today, so instead let’s look at the bovines at the centre of all this.

Which of these is a cow?
Shutterstock
Shutterstock

Shutterstock
Shutterstock

All of the above
None of the above
How many dairy cows are there in Ireland?
Shutterstock
15,000,000
10,600,000

1,450,000
Just two - they're called Pam and Daisy and they're very friendly
Are all beef cows 'cows'?
Shutterstock
Yes, they are, end of story.
Colloquially speaking, yes. Technically, no.

No, all beef cows are technically a type of lamb.
What breed of cattle is this?
Shutterstock
Charolais
Dexter

Hereford
Nebraska Chonkers
How much methane does a single cow used for beef production produce every day?
Shutterstock
None
10 litres

Roughly 230 grams
*Exactly* 5.145 kilograms
What is the coldest breed of cattle?
Shutterstock
Limousin
Angus

Belgian Blue
Friesian
How much meal should a 600kg steer grazing on good quality autumn grass be fed?
Shutterstock
None - it is always uneconomical to feed concentrate to grazing animals.
Around 3kg per day

Around 10kg per day
One (1) meal with all the trimmings and whatever fizzy drink he'd like.
Ireland lays claim to a few breeds of cattle - which one is this?
Shutterstock
The Galway Moo
Irish Moiled

White Park
Droimeann
What was the name of the most recent presidential cow (pictured) in the United States?
Wikimedia
Handsome Paul
Pauline Wayne

Tall Reginald
Screamer
While they're not really presidential cows as they're on loan from a farm in north Co Dublin, how many cattle are grazing on the grounds of Áras an Uachtaráin?
Maxwell Photography
3
7

21
No one knows
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are this cow, about to eat a sunflower, living her best life
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are this wild cow with no gods, no masters
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are this cow-in-training
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are not a cow
You are not a cow

