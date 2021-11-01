Dublin City Council issues tender for Moore Street market operator

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has issued a tender for a market operator to bring additional traders and vibrancy to street trading on Dublin’s iconic Moore Street.

Moore Street, which is a designated ‘casual trading’ area, has historically been one of the key market and trading areas in the city.

The State-owned buildings at 14-17 Moore Street is also where several leaders of the 1916 Rising spent their final hours before surrender.

However, the area has declined in recent years for a variety of reasons, and has been part of a political discussion about how to revive it.

In 2021 Dublin City Council’s Moore Street Expert Group issued a report, under the auspices of the Minister for State Malcolm Noonan’s Moore Street Advisory Group.

One of the key actions of this report was to bring additional traders, vibrancy and variety to street trading on Moore Street, to complement the existing street traders.

The tender issued today by Dublin City Council for an initial period of one year requires a commercial operator to operate and manage the market on Moore Street from Thursday through to Sunday between the hours of 9.30am and 10pm.

This should complement the existing 17 traders on the street who operate Monday through Saturday from 9.30am to 6.30pm.

Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland said: “Moore Street is a key socio-economic area in Dublin City that has not performed well in recent times.

I hope that the successful tenderer will bring a new energy to the street and make it a must visit location in the North Inner City for citizens and visitors alike.

Chair of the Moore Street Expert Group, Cllr Donna Cooney said: “It is great to see this step being taken by Dublin City Council following on from the hard work of the expert group.

“This shows the commitment of Dublin City Council to retain Moore Street as a trading area into the future and a respect for the unique history of this area. It is hoped this operator will be in place in early 2022 and that this initiative will prove successful.”