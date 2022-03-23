The 9 at 9: Wednesday

GOOD MORNING.

Ukraine

1. Tens of thousands of residents have already fled Mariupol in southern Ukraine, but 100,000 more are still trapped in the besieged port city.

Russia’s siege of Mariupol has brought another bout of international condemnation as relief agencies estimate around 20,000 civilian casualties in the city and 3,000 killed, though the exact figure is unknown.

In his latest video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said more than 7,000 people had escaped Mariupol in the previous 24 hours alone but that thousands more are unable to leave as the humanitarian situation worsens.

Inflation

2. Economists say disposable household incomes are expected to fall in real terms this year for the first time since 2012 amid rampant inflation.

Consumer prices are increasing at their fastest pace since the 1980s and annual inflation is expected to be well above the European Central Banks annual target of 2%.

The Economic and Social Research Institute anticipates prices will grow by an average of 6.7% in 2022.

Hedge-cutting

3. Correspondence released to The Journal under the Freedom of Information Act reveals details of complaints about hedge-cutting submitted to the Department of Local Government last year.

The activities of farmers, commercial tree-fellers and a GAA club were among the subjects of complaints submitted about out-of-season hedge-cutting.

Hedge-cutting and burning is banned every year between 1 March and 31 August under the Wildlife Act to protect wildlife diversity.

Theft

4. In Dublin city centre, gardaí are targeting a pickpocket gang after officers in the northside of the capital noticed a significant increase in ‘distraction’ thefts.

The style of theft usually involves one person getting someone’s attention while another steals their belongings.

One person who was recently in prison has been identified as a predominant figure within the group.

Afghanistan

5. The Taliban ordered secondary schools for girls to shut today only a few hours after they reopened for the first time since last August.

United Nations envoy Deborah Lyons called reports of the closure “disturbing”.

When the Taliban took over last August, schools were closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but only boys and younger girls were allowed to resume classes two months later.

Coronavirus

6. New Zealand is removing many of its Covid-19 restrictions over the next two weeks as an outbreak of the Omicron variant begins to wane.

From 4 April, people will no longer need to be vaccinated to visit places like retail stores, restaurants and bars.

The requirement to scan QR codes at those venues will also be removed.

Conservatorship

7. Amanda Byrnes has been released from a court conservatorship that gave her parents control over her life and financial decisions for nearly nine years.

A judge said this week that the actress has demonstrated competency to manage her own affairs, including her mental health and other medical treatment.

Her parents agreed that the conservatorship should end and no one else objected to the court’s decision.

Court

8. A taxi driver was sentenced to just over a year in prison yesterday for careless driving that caused serious harm when he hit two pedestrians.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Tajudeen Balogun (64) failed to look ahead into a junction before turning right from Dame Street in Dublin city onto Trinity Street on the night of 6 September 2018.

He drove into a young German couple who had begun crossing Trinity Street before he had begun turning into the street.

Fatal collision

9. A man in his 80s has died after a car collided with him in Co Wexford yesterday evening.

The incident happened at around 7.30pm at Knockavilla, New Ross.

The man, a pedestrian, sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Waterford where he later passed away.