The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #VACCINATION: The UK has formally approved a vaccine against Covid-19 developed by Germany’s BioNTech and US giant Pfizer.

2. #LAW AND ORDER: The US Justice Department is investigating an alleged bribery scheme involving “senior White House officials” and campaign donations to secure a presidential pardon.

3. #STUDY: New research by the ESRI shows that men hold the majority of senior positions in Ireland’s civil service but are more likely than women to perceive gender bias in promotional competitions.

4. #GERMANY: A nine-month old baby was among five people killed after a car drove at high speed through a pedestrian zone in the German city of Trier yesterday.

5. #MISSING: The family of Willie Maughan have said ahead of Missing Persons Day that they have renewed hope that they will get justice after a number of arrests in the case this year.

6. #CALIFORNIA: The captain of a scuba diving boat that caught fire off the US coast and left 34 people dead last year has been charged with manslaughter.

7. #INFLUENCERS: New figures show that the HSE has spent €175,000 on advertising across Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok as part of attempts to reach young audiences during the Covid-19 pandemic.

8. #PUERTO RICO: The Arecibo Observatory telescope, one of the largest in the world, has collapsed just weeks after being forced to close due to damage.