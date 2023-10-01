GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Windsor Framework

1. A green/red lane system for the movement of goods and “not for EU” labels are among key measures of the Windsor Framework coming into effect for Northern Ireland today.

Goods coming into the region which are travelling to the Republic of Ireland or elsewhere in the EU will use the conceptual “red lane”, which includes customs declarations and some checks.

Goods to be sold in Northern Ireland will use a notional “green lane” with minimal paperwork and no checks.

Offaly murder

2. A teenage boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of Lorna Woodnutt in Co Offaly.

The victim, who was in her 40s, was found dead following the violent incident at a residential property in a rural area outside of Tullamore at around 1pm yesterday.

The boy was arrested later on Friday and appeared at a special sitting of Tullamore District Court tonight.

Anti-LGBT campaigners

3. Anti-LGBT campaigners have reacted angrily to reports that the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) is investigating the use of the National Stadium for an event sharing misinformation about a school curriculum.

The meeting, billed as an ‘SPHE information’ event, was described by its promoters online as a discussion evening about “radical changes in sexual education for children”.

The event specifically targeted the teaching of issues around gender and same-sex marriage which will be included – among other new modules – on the Social, Personal and Health Education (SPHE) curriculum.

Cargo ship seizure

4. Gardaí have another man in connection with the €157 million drug seizure from a the cargo ship MV Matthew and the events surrounding it.

The Panamanian registered ship was boarded by Army Rangers earlier this week as part of a joint operation involving multiple agencies. The haul of 2,253kg of cocaine represents the largest in the history of the state.

Gardaí confirmed one further arrest yesterday, bringing the the total number to eight, though one man has been released without charge.

Healthcare

5. A nurse working at a Camhs inpatient unit caring for children with eating disorders has said that “constant” errors with his pay over two and a half years have made him consider moving to the private sector, while also making applying for a mortgage difficult.

Anthony Corbett is a Dublin-based nurse who has 23 years of experience in nursing, and 17 years of experience in the Child and Adult Mental Health Service.

He says that since he took up his current post in West Dublin, which he describes as a “high impact, high stress job with a lot of responsibility”, he has been “plagued by pay errors that make me feel like my money is never really mine”.

Nagorno-Karabakh

6. More than 100,000 people from an estimated population of 120,000 have fled Nagorno-Karabakh since Azerbaijan seized back control of the region.

Armenia has said that 14 bedridden patients had died during or shortly after having been evacuated along the lone mountain road out of the territory.

Artak Beglaryan, a former separatist official, said “the last groups” of Nagorno-Karabakh residents were on their way to Armenia yesterday.

Housing

7. Fine Gael housing spokesperson Senator John Cummins has said that there is “no question” that homelessness remains the biggest challenge in housing in Ireland.

In an interview with The Journal, Cummins laid out his views on a range of housing issues, including the matter of tax reliefs for landlords.

Ukraine

8. A huge fire erupted at an oil pipeline in the western Ukrainian region of Ivano-Frankivsk yesterday, injuring nine people.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, but local media outlets said there had been a powerful explosion.

iPhone 15

9. Apple is blaming a software bug and other issues tied to popular apps such as Instagram and Uber for causing its recently released iPhone 15 models to heat up and spark complaints about becoming too hot to handle.

The California company has said that it is working on an update to the iOS17 system that powers the iPhone 15 line-up to prevent the devices from becoming uncomfortably hot and is working with apps that are running in ways “causing them to overload the system”.