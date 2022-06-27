The 8 at 8: Monday

GOOD MORNING.

Legal aid

1. There has been an increase in people seeking legal advice as they cannot afford representation in civil matters or are just over the thresholds for State legal aid, according to a new report from Free Legal Advice Centres.

The organisation’s annual report, which will be launched later today, highlights the “enormous stress some individuals and families were under in 2021″.

House prices

2. Housing prices rose by 3.8% on average during the second quarter of 2022, with the average listed price increasing to €311,874, according to a new report.

The latest Daft.ie Sales Report shows that the March to June period saw the largest three-month gain in nearly two years. The average listed price nationwide is up almost 10% on the same period last year.

Ukraine

3. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will urge world powers to step up their support for Ukraine when he addresses the G7 summit today, as Kyiv reels from the first Russian strikes on the capital in weeks.

US President Joe Biden and his counterparts from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies, meeting in the Bavarian Alps, have stressed their unity in the face of Russia’s aggression – even as the global fallout worsens.

Stadium collapse

4. At least four people were killed and hundreds injured after wooden stands partially collapsed during a bullfight in central Colombia.

The disaster took place in a stadium in the city of El Espinal in Tolima state during a traditional event called “corraleja” in which members of the public enter the ring to engage the bulls.

Abortion protest

5. Protesters gathered at the United States embassy in Dublin yesterday in a demonstration over the removal of the constitutional right to abortion in the US.

The US Supreme Court ruling, handed down on Friday, ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years by deciding to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade ruling.

European Central Bank

6. Central bank chiefs and economists gather this evening at their annual forum in southern Portugal to discuss the best approach to the inflationary challenges exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Some 200 delegates will attend the ECB Forum on Central Banking at a luxury hotel in Sintra, west of Lisbon, after two years of Covid-imposed virtual gatherings.

Glastonbury

7. The clean-up operation of Glastonbury Festival in the UK will now begin following a dramatic closing headline set by Kendrick Lamar.

For the last five days, Worthy Farm in Somerset has homed more than 200,000 people and hosted a number of performances for the ages.

Highlights from the festival’s special 50th year include history-making headline sets from Paul McCartney and Billie Eilish as well as Lamar’s dramatic demonstration for female rights.

Golf

8. Padraig Harrington has won the US Senior Open. The Dubliner took a five-shot lead into Sunday’s final round at Saucon Valley, and held on to prevail today by one.

The 50-year-old carded a final-round 72 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania to finish on 10-under, with Steve Stricker, his US counterpart when he captained Europe at last year’s Ryder Cup, one shot back.