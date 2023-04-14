Most British people don't care about their king’s coronation

MOST BRITISH PEOPLE are not interested in King Charles III’s coronation, though many said they would still watch it or take part in related festivities, according to a YouGov poll.

In a survey of more than 3,000 adults conducted this month, 35% said they “do not care very much” about the historic event, and 29% said they “do not care at all”.

Some 24% of people said they care “a fair amount”, while only 9% said they care “a great deal”.

Ironically, the king’s Coronation is equally as popular as the soap Coronation Street, which according to a separate YouGov poll was liked by 35% of Brits.

Less than half of those surveyed, 46%, said they are likely to watch the coronation or take part in related celebrations.

about the event, and 69% of those aged between 25 and 49 saying the same.

Even among the over-65s, the most pro-royal demographic, 53% said they did not care “very much” or “at all”.

The symbolic religious ceremony, during which Charles will be officially crowned king, is due to take place on 6 May at Westminster Abbey in central London.

Charles’ son Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, has said he will be taking part, but his wife Meghan Markle will stay in the US.

Much of the British public feel indifferent about the couple’s attendance, the YouGov survey suggests, with 46% of people saying they “don’t mind either way” about their presence.

Only 12% said they supported the current situation of Harry attending without Meghan, and 27% said neither should attend.

Some 15% said they wanted both Harry and Meghan to take part.

Older Britons were more opinionated on the matter, with 48% of over-65s saying they wanted both Harry and Meghan to stay at home, compared with 10% of 18-to-24 year olds who said the same.

With reporting by Jamie McCarron