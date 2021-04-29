#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 29 April 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí ask Mother and Baby Home survivors to report crimes at the institutions

An Garda Síochána has encouraged people to come forward after concluding there is “insufficient detail” in the Commission’s final report to commence a criminal investigation.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 29 Apr 2021, 2:00 PM
47 minutes ago 1,166 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5423400
An image of a newborn baby is projected onto Sean Ross Abbey, in Roscrea in County Tipperary on St Brigid's Day for the Herstory Light Show in February.
Image: PA
An image of a newborn baby is projected onto Sean Ross Abbey, in Roscrea in County Tipperary on St Brigid's Day for the Herstory Light Show in February.
An image of a newborn baby is projected onto Sean Ross Abbey, in Roscrea in County Tipperary on St Brigid's Day for the Herstory Light Show in February.
Image: PA

AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNA has launched an appeal for survivors of Mother and Baby Homes to report any crimes that occurred at the institutions.

Gardaí have asked anyone who wishes to report a crime “relating to a pregnancy and/or abuse involving their stay at a Mother and Baby Home” to contact them.

A dedicated team in AGS has reviewed the final report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes but “there is insufficient detail in the report to commence criminal investigation at this moment”.

The report, which was published in January, confirmed that about 9,000 children died in the 18 institutions under investigation.

A spokesperson said: “Having carefully considered the Commission report, An Garda Síochána is of the view that there is insufficient detail in the report to commence criminal investigation at this moment.

“The report is anonymised and any proper investigation would not be possible without identification of individual parties affected by specific occurrences.

“As such, An Garda Síochána is appealing to anyone with information about crimes at Mother and Baby Homes to make contact with them so that such crimes can be investigated where possible.”

The spokesperson added that AGS is “fully aware of the profound impact on the lives of those who were in Mother and Baby Homes and the concerns of the wider public on how Mother and Baby Homes operated”.

Related Reads

28.04.21 O'Gorman stresses GSK's 'moral obligation' over vaccine trials but company's position 'remains unchanged'
27.04.21 Bessborough survivor says more women 'will die not knowing if their child is rotting in a septic tank'
22.04.21 'It's a children's burial ground': Expert claims map of Bessborough site is correct

“An Garda Síochána is inviting anyone who was the victim of a criminal act arising out of the Mother and Baby Homes, or who has information likely to assist an investigation into a criminal act committed at a Mother and Baby Home, to please come forward and report this,” they noted.

“An Garda Síochána will deal with any matters reported by complainants in a sensitive manner and will, where possible, progress matters through investigation.”

Email address and phone number

A dedicated email address has been set up for people to contact gardaí: MotherandBabyHomes@garda.ie; along with a confidential freephone number: 1800 555 222.

Alternatively, people can contact their local garda station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Anyone who contacts gardaí about this will receive personal contact within 48 hours.

The spokesperson added that while it is the intention of AGS “to effectively deal with all complaints and information received, there will be limitations as to the action we can take in some cases due to matters such as the loss of evidence over time or suspects and/or witnesses being deceased”.

“Where these factors are present, An Garda Síochána will diligently explain such limitations to complainants.”

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie