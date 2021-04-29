Gardaí ask Mother and Baby Home survivors to report crimes at the institutions

An image of a newborn baby is projected onto Sean Ross Abbey, in Roscrea in County Tipperary on St Brigid's Day for the Herstory Light Show in February.

AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNA has launched an appeal for survivors of Mother and Baby Homes to report any crimes that occurred at the institutions.

Gardaí have asked anyone who wishes to report a crime “relating to a pregnancy and/or abuse involving their stay at a Mother and Baby Home” to contact them.

A dedicated team in AGS has reviewed the final report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes but “there is insufficient detail in the report to commence criminal investigation at this moment”.

The report, which was published in January, confirmed that about 9,000 children died in the 18 institutions under investigation.

A spokesperson said: “Having carefully considered the Commission report, An Garda Síochána is of the view that there is insufficient detail in the report to commence criminal investigation at this moment.

“The report is anonymised and any proper investigation would not be possible without identification of individual parties affected by specific occurrences.

“As such, An Garda Síochána is appealing to anyone with information about crimes at Mother and Baby Homes to make contact with them so that such crimes can be investigated where possible.”

The spokesperson added that AGS is “fully aware of the profound impact on the lives of those who were in Mother and Baby Homes and the concerns of the wider public on how Mother and Baby Homes operated”.

“An Garda Síochána is inviting anyone who was the victim of a criminal act arising out of the Mother and Baby Homes, or who has information likely to assist an investigation into a criminal act committed at a Mother and Baby Home, to please come forward and report this,” they noted.

“An Garda Síochána will deal with any matters reported by complainants in a sensitive manner and will, where possible, progress matters through investigation.”

Email address and phone number

A dedicated email address has been set up for people to contact gardaí: MotherandBabyHomes@garda.ie; along with a confidential freephone number: 1800 555 222.

Alternatively, people can contact their local garda station.

Anyone who contacts gardaí about this will receive personal contact within 48 hours.

The spokesperson added that while it is the intention of AGS “to effectively deal with all complaints and information received, there will be limitations as to the action we can take in some cases due to matters such as the loss of evidence over time or suspects and/or witnesses being deceased”.

“Where these factors are present, An Garda Síochána will diligently explain such limitations to complainants.”