Invite to be sent to Mother and Baby Homes Commission members to appear before Oireachtas committee

AUTHORS OF THE Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes report will this afternoon be issued with an invitation to appear before the Children’s Oireachtas Committee.

The Oireachtas Children’s Committee has previously made a request for chairperson of the Commission, Judge Yvonne Murphy, to appear before it but this has not taken place.

However, one of the three commissioners, Professor Mary Daly, on Wednesday spoke via Zoom to a history event by Oxford’s Hertford College, defending the much criticised final report.

Before that appearance, none of the three commissioners involved in the investigation have spoken at a public event about their work. The third commissioner is Dr William Duncan.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Committee chairperson Kathleen Funchion said committee members “all feel equally frustrated and angry that they refused to come before us a number of months ago and yet clearly one of them was able to speak at a public event”.

Funchion said the Professor Daly’s appearance at the Oxford event was “extremely upsetting, insulting and distressing” for survivors to have to hear.

“In fairness to everyone on the Committee, we’re all united on this and we will be issuing invitations around lunchtime today,” Funchion said.

The chairperson said the Committee is seeking to talk to all three commissioners.

“I do feel there will be public pressure on them to come and speak and answer questions,” she said.

Funchion’s comments come after Tánaiste Leo Varadkar yesterday said that it’s “not acceptable” that representatives from the Commission have not answered questions about their findings.

Oxford event

It was revealed during Wednesday’s appearance by Daly at the Oxford event that the Commission had discounted the testimony given by hundreds of survivors to the Confidential Committee when coming to its conclusions.

The Commission heard evidence via two Committees: the Investigation Committee and the Confidential Committee.

Daly said that the Confidential Committee was there “to listen to the experiences” of survivors and had a different legal weight to evidence provided to the Investigation Committee.

This is disputed by a number of legal experts, who have said that Terms of Reference for the Commission gave it the ability to rely on the testimony given to the Confidential Committee “to the extent it considers appropriate”.

With reporting by Rónán Duffy and Órla Ryan