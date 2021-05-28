#Open journalism No news is bad news

People identified in Mother and Baby Home records asked to contact Department of Children

The department is asking for individuals’ contact details in case their data is in records requested under GDPR.

By Lauren Boland Friday 28 May 2021, 5:52 PM
Image: Laura Hutton/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Laura Hutton/Rollingnews.ie

THE DEPARTMENT OF Children is asking people who are named or could be identified in Mother and Baby Home records to contact the department as part of protecting personal data rights.

The Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes, which published its major report into the homes late last year, was dissolved after the publication of the report.

The Department of Children is now the official data controller for the personal data in the Commission’s records and databases.

It is asking for updated contacts details for individuals who are named or may be identifiable in the records so that it can contact people if their data is included in records requested under GDPR.

“The Department is now responsible for protecting and fulfilling important rights of the individuals who are identified or identifiable in the Mother and Baby Homes (MBH) records. These rights are recognised in the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) of the European Union,” the department said in a statement.

“As data controller, and as part its commitment to fulfilling data protection rights of individuals, the Department is inviting those who may be identifiable in these records to provide up to date contact details,” it said.

“This will allow the Department to make contact with these individuals, should their data be included in records requested under GDPR.”

People who may be identified or identifiable include former residents of one of the institutions and their relatives, including adoptive family members, and individuals who gave evidence to the Confidential Committee.

It also includes others involved with the running of the homes, such as members of a religious order associated with the homes; healthcare professionals and State officials associated with the homes; and employees or service providers.

Anyone contacting the department is asked to provide their name and preferred contact details, as well as details about how they might be identified in the archive.

It can be contacted by email at imumediacampaign@equality.gov.ie or over the phone on +353 1 647 3281.

Letters can be addressed to Information Management Unit. Dept of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Miesian Plaza, Baggot Street, Dublin 2.

Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

