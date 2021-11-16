Mother and Baby Homes: 34,000 survivors eligible for compensation in €800m redress scheme

THE GOVERNMENT HAS unveiled the details of an €800 million redress plan for 34,000 survivors of mother and baby homes and county homes.

The scheme will provide financial payments and a form of enhanced medical card to “defined groups in acknowledgement of suffering experienced while resident” in a mother and baby institution or county institution.

In terms of estimated number of beneficiaries, the scheme is the largest of its type in the history of the State.

The Cabinet signed off on the details of the long-awaited scheme earlier today. People will be able to apply to the scheme next year.

Speaking at Government Buildings this afternoon, Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman said the scheme represents a “significant milestone in the State’s acknowledgment of its past failures and of the needless suffering experienced by so many of its citizens.”

Survivors were eagerly awaiting the details of the scheme after numerous delays. The plan was originally due to be finalised by the end of April.

O’Gorman has written to a number of religious orders involved in running the institutions, asking them to contribute to the fund.

In its final report in January, the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes recommended that women should have spent at least six months in an institution prior to 1974 – when the Unmarried Mothers’ Allowance came into effect – in order to be eligible for redress.

However, today it was announced that all mothers who spent time in a Mother and Baby Institution will be eligible for a payment, which will increase based on their length of stay.

All children who spent six months or more in an institution will also be eligible for payment based on their length of stay, as long as they did not receive redress for that institution under the Residential Institutions Redress Scheme (RIRS).

The reports’ recommendations had been sharply criticised by survivors, advocates and a number of legal experts. The Government’s plan does not impose such time limits on those who can apply to the scheme.

Maria Arbuckle – who reunited with her son after almost four decades apart earlier this year – believes everyone who spent time in an institution should be compensated, but she’s not sure of how the size of the payments would or could be decided.

Arbuckle told The Journal: “I don’t know how they’re going to do it. How can you put a price on not seeing a child for 40 years? My mind boggles. How can they even come up with amounts? ‘Oh well, that person was in there for two weeks so we really shouldn’t give her a lot’.

“Two weeks and her baby was taken. The baby was still taken. It doesn’t matter how long she spent in the place, her baby was still basically stolen.

“When you steal something in a shop or anywhere else, you can get done for it. You’ll be arrested, you’ll be charged and you’ll be taken to court. These people never were. And basically that’s what they did, they stole the babies.”

In a letter to survivors, families and advocates last Friday, O’Gorman said the “additional time needed to finalise Government’s deliberations on these complex issues is regretted and I want to reassure you that this will not cause a delay in the scheme opening up to applications”.