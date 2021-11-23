Redress scheme a 'travesty of justice', say Mother and Baby Homes survivors

SURVIVORS’ GROUPS HAVE gathered outside Leinster House calling for the recently announced Mother and Baby Homes redress scheme to meet the needs of survivors, describing it as a “travesty of justice”.

Many survivors and clinicians have in recent days criticised the fact that people who were born in an institution but spent less than six months there have been excluded from claiming redress.

People have pointed out that the length of time they spent in an institution was irrelevant – whether it was one day or one year, they were still separated from their mother, often against her will. Children were generally adopted, sometimes illegally; boarded out; or sent to an industrial school.

Majella Connolly, an adoptee from the St Patrick’s Mother and Baby Home in Dublin, was among protesters outside Leinster House this afternoon.

She said the first thing to give survivors redress would be “to give us our human rights: our right to identity, our birth certs and medical history – all uncensored”.

“You can trace the full history of the cheapest packed of mince more easily than we can trace our own personal history.”

She said the redress scheme announced by Minister Roderic O’Gorman was trying to divide survivors by creating a hierarchy of suffering “with all mothers getting something and most adoptees getting nothing”.

Connolly said the government had reduced suffering to the length of time spent in a mother and baby home, ignoring “the long term impact this has on mother and adoptees and birth mothers”.

She urged O’Gorman to sit down with organisations representing survivors to “fix this”.

Anna Corrigan, whose mother had two babies in the Tuam mother and baby home, described the redress scheme as an “absolute travesty of justice”.

“We’ve been through five ministers and this is the best they can come up with, together with their civil servants.

How could anybody come up with this package? The maximum payment of 10 years plus is €65,000. There is nobody I know that spent that amount of time and a mother and baby. On average women spend one to two years, maybe three. Children spent three to six years… so nobody is going to reach this max of €65,000 that has been cited so regularly in the newspapers.

Maria Arbuckle, who was sent to St Patrick’s when she became pregnant at 18, flew in from England to attend today’s demonstration

She said the redress is only about time and money, saying “there’s nothing about paying trauma”.

She said Northern Ireland had handled survivors or Mother and Baby Homes “ten times better than the south ever has”.

The NI Executive accepted all the recommendations made by an expert panel last month, with a public inquiry announced to investigate mother and baby homes, Magdalene laundries and workhouses in the region.

Today’s demonstration comes ahead of a Dáil debate on Sinn Fein TD Kathleen Funchion’s motion calling on the Government to ensure that the needs of survivors are respected.

Funchion said she is urging all TDs to back her Private Members Bill that would include urgently reviewing issues that survivors have identified within the scheme such as time-based criteria, the exclusion of children who were boarded out, access to the enhanced Medical Card and the failure to include some institutions.

It also calls on the Government to seek immediate and substantive recourse from religious orders and pharmaceutical companies to contribute to the redress scheme

“The scheme is an insult to survivors and totally fails to take into account their needs. This isn’t good enough. This government has failed survivors time and time again. This has to stop,” said Funchion.

“This motion stands with survivors and calls on the government to change the redress scheme to be fairer to them. The motion has cross-party support among the opposition.

Tonight, TDs have a chance to put this right and show survivors the respect they deserve, Kind words of sympathy are not enough, survivors need to see politicians show leadership and deliver for them.

With reporting from Órla Ryan