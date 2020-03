Brenda Fricker won the Oscar for her portrayal of writer Christy Brown's mother in My Left Foot, but was her character's name? (It's not Mammy) Christine Brown Nancy Brown

Bridget Brown Quarantina Brown

Baz Ashmawy put his 70-year-old mother through hell on 50 Way to Kill Your Mammy. What year were we first introduced to Nancy on the Emmy Award-winning show? 2017 2016

2015 2014

Who did Philomena Lynott, the mother of late Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott, criticise for using The Boys Are Back in Town during their 2008 US presidential campaign? Mitt Romney John McCain

Rudy Giuliani Hillary Clinton

Anjelica Huston plays the titular role of Agnes Brown in the 1999 film based on Brendan O'Carroll's book The Mammy. Who helps her pay off the loan shark Mr Billy? Engelbert Humperdinck Cliff Richard

Tom Jones Bono

How did Brendan O'Carroll first start playing his character Agnes Brown in Mrs Brown's Boys? He wrote the part for himself The actress he hired never showed up

Everyone told him he had great legs What character?

In The Snapper, what does Kay Curley say was the “best contraceptive ever invented”? Condoms Children

Dessie’s coat Prayer

Mrs Doyle, while technically not a mother, personifies the qualities that make a real Irish Mammy. What Father Ted quote is NOT hers? Sure didn't our Lord himself on the cross pause for a nice cup of tea before giving himself up for the world? They were a bit obsessed with the old... S-E-X

If you sit on a cold step, you’ll get a kidney infection You will, you will, you will