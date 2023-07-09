Motorcyclist (50s) dies following single vehicle collision in Co Westmeath

A MAN HAS died following a single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in Co Westmeath.

The incident happened at around 3.20pm yesterday on the N4 at Ballinalack, Mullingar.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else has been reported injured in the incident.

The N4 at Ballinalack was closed overnight with local diversions in place.

The services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested and they will attend the scene this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N4 in the Ballinalack area between 3pm and 3.30pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 398 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.