Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 9 July 2023 Dublin: 15°C
Google Street View N4 at Ballinalack, Mullingar
# Mullingar
Motorcyclist (50s) dies following single vehicle collision in Co Westmeath
The incident happened at around 3.20pm yesterday on the N4 at Ballinalack, Mullingar.
477
0
11 minutes ago

A MAN HAS died following a single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in Co Westmeath. 

The incident happened at around 3.20pm yesterday on the N4 at Ballinalack, Mullingar. 

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

No one else has been reported injured in the incident. 

The N4 at Ballinalack was closed overnight with local diversions in place.

The services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested and they will attend the scene this morning. 

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N4 in the Ballinalack area between 3pm and 3.30pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 398 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     