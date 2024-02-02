Motorcyclist (60s) dies following Co Limerick collision

A MOTORCYCLIST HAS died following a road traffic collision in Co Limerick.

The collision, involving a car and a motorcycle, happened on the R515, Kilmallock, Co Limerick at around 2pm this afternoon.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has since been removed to University Hospital Limerick.

Advertisement

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 40s, received treatment at the scene for injuries which are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The R515 road remains closed pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were travelling on the R515, Kilmallock, Co Limerick, between 1.30pm and 2.15pm today to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.