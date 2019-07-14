Motorcyclist (34) dies after crash in Westmeath road race

A MAN HAS died following a motorcycle race crash in Co Westmeath this morning.

At around 11.30am, a 34-year-old man from Northern Ireland was seriously injured when his motorcycle was involved in a crash during the Senior Support race of the Walderstown Road Races.

The man was treated at the scene before being airlifted to the Mater Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The event has been abandoned, and Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the crash site.

Gardaí said enquiries are ongoing. The Coroner has been notified and post-mortem examination will be arranged.