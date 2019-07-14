This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 14 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Motorcyclist (34) dies after crash in Westmeath road race

The man was airlifted to a Dublin hospital after the crash where he was later pronounced dead.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 14 Jul 2019, 4:43 PM
57 minutes ago 7,674 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4724270
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Colorshadow
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Colorshadow

A MAN HAS died following a motorcycle race crash in Co Westmeath this morning. 

At around 11.30am, a 34-year-old man from Northern Ireland was seriously injured when his motorcycle was involved in a crash during the Senior Support race of the Walderstown Road Races.

The man was treated at the scene before being airlifted to the Mater Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The event has been abandoned, and Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the crash site.

Gardaí said enquiries are ongoing. The Coroner has been notified and post-mortem examination will be arranged.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie