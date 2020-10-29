#Open journalism No news is bad news

Motorists urged to slow down when approaching Garda checkpoints

Gardaí in particular are urging drivers of heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) to reduce their speed.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 29 Oct 2020, 11:33 AM
Image: RollingNews.ie
GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an appeal to motorists to slow down when approaching checkpoints as part of Operation Fanacht. 

Gardaí in particular are urging drivers of heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) to reduce speed when approaching these checkpoints and to prepare to stop.

Checkpoints have been set up across the country as part of Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions. These checkpoints are in operation on main routes and motorways.

In a statement today, An Garda Síochána said: “For those who must make essential journeys, we are asking them to be mindful that there is a good possibility they will have to go through a checkpoint during the course of their journey.”

Gardaí are asking motorists to reduce their speed when approaching checkpoints, to make sure they are in the correct lane and to obey all road signs leading up to the checkpoint. 

The 132 static checkpoints on motorways introduced earlier this month will remain and will be supplemented by hundreds of rolling checkpoints on main and secondary roads, Gardaí said last week. 

According to data from Transport Infrastructure Ireland, the volume of private cars on major routes nationally has decreased by 14.5% following the introduction of Operation Fanacht when compared with traffic levels during the week before the Operation commencing. 

Cónal Thomas
