Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Last Night in Soho

Edgar Wright indulges in his favourite period, the 60s, with this trippy tale about a young woman (Thomasin McKenzie) who finds herself going back in time and meeting a wannabe singer called Sandie. But the world ends up weirder than she thought…

Passing

Rebecca Hall tackles the issue of ‘passing’ as a different race in her debut feature film, which stars Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson as two young women who lost contact when young and are reunited years later.

Antlers

This horror has Keri Russell play the teacher of a young boy – she notices he has started to look strange and begun drawing weird photos. What’s going on with him?

