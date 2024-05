THE DEPARTMENT OF Justice collected over €71 million through issuing migrant registration cards in 2023, the highest total ever recorded, representing an increase of €18 million in one year, according to Migrant Rights Centre Ireland (MRCI) who have described the fee as “extortionate”.

The rights group has called on Justice Minister Helen McEntee to follow through on her commitment to review the fee.

“A review was promised months ago by the Minister and people need action now,” said Neil Bruton of MRCI.

In September last year, MRCI handed over a petition signed by 14,000 people to McEntee, asking for the fee to be reviewed.

Non-EU immigrants over the age of 18 have to pay a registration fee of €300 every year in order to remain in the state, but it has been shown that the Irish Residence Permit (IRP) card only costs €20.50 to produce and deliver, according to MRCI.

The fee is the same for first time registration and renewal.

Lijie Shao, spokesperson for the MRCI Fair Fees campaign group said: “The Minister for Justice Helen McEntee told us last June that the IRP card fee would be reviewed by March 2024. Now we are in May and still paying this exorbitant fee. Its having a huge negative impact on people’s lives.”

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland he said that the people paying the fee every year are those “working as nurses, putting food on our tables, working in meat factories and on farms. These are people we need in Ireland”.

The fee, which Bruton described as “extortionate”, is much higher than those charged in other European countries, something campaigners have long pointed out. For example, in Austria the fee is €20 while in Greece it is just €16. In Switzerland, it costs €40 and Luxemburg charges a higher fee of €80.

This fee doubled in 2012 as an austerity measure and has not been reviewed since, MRCI said.

“The fee has generated €318 million for the state in the 10 years to 2023, yet it only cost the state €22 million to process and deliver these cards,” a spokesperson said.

Kareshma Sookharry, who works as a catering assistant said and is originally from Mauritius, said: “It is always hard for me as a single mother to find any extra money for the IRP card. There were times when we have to go without basics just to have money to pay the IRP fee.”

Bruton said the process of issuing an IRP card is “simple and inexpensive” similar to renewing a passport, which costs €75 and lasts for ten years as opposed to one.

He also said that the system for getting a permit is in need of investment and applicants often experience lengthy delays.

“That’s a poor service being offered to people and for that poor service they’re also expected to pay extremely high fees,” he said.