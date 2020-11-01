#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 1 November 2020
Advertisement

‘We’re down 38% on last year’: The MS Readathon has been hit hard by the pandemic

Covid-19 has sped-up a change that was due to happen to the MS Readathon anyway – this year, adults can take part for the first time.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 1 Nov 2020, 7:45 AM
1 hour ago 3,503 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5248392
Image: MS Readathon
Image: MS Readathon

MS IRELAND IS concerned about its flagship event, the MS Readathon. 

For over 30 years, it has encouraged children to read as many books as they can for the month of November, and gather sponsorship from family and friends for doing so.

The initiatives are widespread across primary schools, and the amounts raised are donated to MS Ireland.

Traditionally, this and its Christmas appeal are its largest source of donations; the Readathon made up 60% of its total fundraised income last year.

But sign-ups are down. Last year, 450 schools took part in the MS Readathon, while this year, when teachers and schools are under more pressure than usual, just 190 schools have signed up so far.

The Covid-19 pandemic has posed a serious challenge for MS Ireland, as it has for many charities that rely heavily on fundraising events. A ban or constraint on large gatherings has meant that hugely popular events like Darkness Into Light are cancelled or replaced with an online version

“We’re already down 38% on last year,” CEO of MS Ireland Ava Battles says, adding that their largest fundraising drives – the Readathon and Christmas appeal – are towards the end of the year. 

Fundraising at churchgates and at the end of the till in shops is also a “significant” method of fundraising for MS Ireland, Battles says, but adds that none of these may return even after the pandemic. 

Related Read

30.05.20 Having MS in lockdown: 'I was petrified in the beginning, but people are really taking it seriously'

In total, they’re expecting to be down €1 million on last year.

Because of similar challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, big changes have been made to the MS Readathon: for example, adults can now take part for the first time in the Readathon’s history, and the fundraising has been moved from paper to online.

There had been concerns previously that the MS Readathon was too paper-heavy. Around 45,000 sponsorship packs are sent to schools each year, but teachers and parents had expressed concerns about the various pieces there were to the sponsorship kit.

So instead, the physical sponsorship sheets are gone and the whole fundraising operation has been moved online, where individuals, a class, or a school can sign up.

This was something that MS Ireland had been looking at anyway, Ava Battles told TheJournal.ie, due to environmental and cost concerns. 

We know that teachers’ priorities are different this year, we know that schools are focusing on implementing new safety measures and procedures.
It’s going to take a bit of getting used to and take a bit of time until they find their groove. However, we’ve yet to find a teacher who doesn’t want to inspire more reading, but we know how busy they are.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Multiple Sclerosis (MS), a central nervous system condition, results in symptoms that can vary massively from fatigue and numbness, to memory loss and sometimes temporary blindness.

Most people are diagnosed between 20 and 40 years of age, and 85% of diagnoses relate to relapsing-remitting MS, which involves ‘relapses’ where you experience symptoms, and periods of time when you don’t.

The condition can manifest itself in a number of different ways depending on the severity of the disease and the person who has it.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie