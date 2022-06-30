Gardaí seize cocaine worth €325k in raid on west Dublin drug gang

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €325k worth of coke as well as €3,575 in cash following a search opertion in west Dublin yesterday.
At around 3pm yesterday, officers conducted a search of a home in Ashfield Court, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15.
Five kilograms of suspected cocaine, €3,575 in cash and other drug paraphernalia was seized during the search operation.
A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene in relation to this seizure and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Blanchardstown Garda station.
This seizure forms part of Operation which was launched on 2 July 2021. The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels – international, national, local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.
Investigations are ongoing.
