Munster set to face Crusaders in 'Clash of Champions' game

MUNSTER HAVE announced they will face Crusaders in a ‘Clash of Champions’ game on 3 February, 2024 (kick-off: 5pm).
The match comes off the back of the Irish side’s URC success in Cape Town and sees them face the New Zealand-based team, who secured their seventh successive Super Rugby Pacific championship on Saturday in Waikato as they overcame Chiefs 25-20.
The game will also see a reunion with former Munster coach Rob Penney, who has agreed to take charge of Crusaders from 2024.
The fixture will be part of a pre-season tour that also sees the Super Rugby side face Bristol Bears on 9 February.
The venue in Munster has yet to be confirmed while ticket details will be announced in due course.
