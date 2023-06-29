Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 29 June 2023 Dublin: 17°C
Ben Brady/INPHO Munster players celebrate with the URC trophy.
# Ready to go
Munster set to face Crusaders in 'Clash of Champions' game
The match comes off the back of the Irish side’s URC success in Cape Town.
872
0
25 minutes ago

MUNSTER HAVE announced they will face Crusaders in a ‘Clash of Champions’ game on 3 February, 2024 (kick-off: 5pm).

The match comes off the back of the Irish side’s URC success in Cape Town and sees them face the New Zealand-based team, who secured their seventh successive Super Rugby Pacific championship on Saturday in Waikato as they overcame Chiefs 25-20.

The game will also see a reunion with former Munster coach Rob Penney, who has agreed to take charge of Crusaders from 2024. 

The fixture will be part of a pre-season tour that also sees the Super Rugby side face Bristol Bears on 9 February.

The venue in Munster has yet to be confirmed while ticket details will be announced in due course.

Written by The 42 Team and posted on the42.ie

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     