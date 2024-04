The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Northampton Saints 24-14 Munster

MUNSTER’S CHAMPIONS CUP campaign is over for another season after they were beaten 24-14 by Premiership leaders Northampton Saints on Sunday afternoon.

Tries from Sean O’Brien and Mike Haley had Munster level at 14-14 as the game entered the last 20 minutes, before a double from Northampton sub George Hendy saw the Saints through to the quarter-finals.

Montpellier 17-40 Ulster

ULSTER PRODUCED A brilliant second-half comeback on the road in Montpellier to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.

Trailing 17-7 at the break, Richie Murphy’s side ran in 33 unanswered points to set up a trip to Clermont Auvergne in the last eight.

