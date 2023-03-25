Man charged with murder of woman found dead after house fire in Armagh

A MAN HAS been charged with the murder of Alesia Nazarova, who died following a house fire in Portadown, Co Armagh on Tuesday.

The PSNI confirmed that a 25-year-old man has been charged with murder, attempted murder, arson with intent to endanger life and theft.

He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court later today. All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

At around 2.15am on Tuesday, police received a report of a house fire in the Church Street area of Portadown.

PSNI officers and personnel from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended to the fire, and a 37-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A number of residents in the area were evacuated from their homes due to the fire. The PSNI launched a murder investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The woman was later named as Alesia Nazarova. A second female occupant of the house was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.