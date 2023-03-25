Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 25 March 2023 Dublin: 7°C
PSNI
# Alesia Nazarova
Man charged with murder of woman found dead after house fire in Armagh
The PSNI confirmed that a 25-year-old man has been charged with murder.
2.7k
0
49 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been charged with the murder of Alesia Nazarova, who died following a house fire in Portadown, Co Armagh on Tuesday.

The PSNI confirmed that a 25-year-old man has been charged with murder, attempted murder, arson with intent to endanger life and theft.

He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court later today. All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

At around 2.15am on Tuesday, police received a report of a house fire in the Church Street area of Portadown.

PSNI officers and personnel from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended to the fire, and a 37-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A number of residents in the area were evacuated from their homes due to the fire. The PSNI launched a murder investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The woman was later named as Alesia Nazarova. A second female occupant of the house was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie
@cormfitz
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags