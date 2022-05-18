#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 18 May 2022
Lisa Thompson murder: Man comes forward to assist officers after leaving document at garda station

Lisa (52) was discovered dead at her home in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, last Tuesday 10 May.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 18 May 2022, 5:47 PM
Lisa Thompson.
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

A MAN WHO dropped off “a document” in the name of murdered Lisa Thompson to Ballymun Garda Station before leaving the area has come forward following a garda appeal.

The man, who left the document at the north Dublin garda station on Thursday, is now “assisting gardaí” with the investigation, a statament from the force said this evening.

Lisa (52) was discovered dead at her home in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, last Tuesday 10 May.

She had suffered a violent death and had received a significant number of stab wounds.

Gardaí have been trying to ascertain a motive for the murder of the mother-of-two.

Officers have been focusing on people who had been at the house at the weekend prior to her death, The Journal understands.

A garda spokesman said: “An Garda Síochána in Ballymun wish to thank the public for all their assistance so far in this investigation and continue to appeal to any person who may have any information on the murder of Lisa Thomson, and who has not yet contacted the investigation team, to now make urgent contact at Ballymun Garda station at 01 666 4400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”

