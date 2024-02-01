Murder probe launched after remains found in Cork confirmed to be those of Kieran Quilligan

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED a murder investigation after a post-mortem examination confirmed that the remains found in Co Cork earlier this week are those of missing man Kieran Quilligan.

The 47-year-old had been missing since September last year.

The remains were discovered on Monday, 29 January by a search dog at a location in Rostellan in east Cork.

Following the discovery, a post-mortem examination was carried out. It’s understood that DNA and dental records were examined to determine the identity of the body.

In a statement this evening, gardaí confirmed that the remains were identified as Kieran Quilligan and that the investigation had been upgraded to murder.

The investigation is being led by a Senior Investigation Officer from Bridewell Garda Station in Cork.

Kieran Quilligan was last seen on CCTV entering St Finbarr’s Place in Cork city on 1 September last having left Cork Simon’s shelter on Anderson’s Quay at around 8.30pm. He was in the company of another man.

A major appeal for information was launched at the time of the disappearance by gardaí in Cork.

Sources previously told The Journal that gardaí feared that the man suffered a violent death.

As part of their investigation gardaí carried out an extensive search of land at Little Island on the eastern outskirts of the city near the N25 dual carriageway.

Their investigation focused on a massive trawl of CCTV and examined the movements of people and vehicles in the early hours of the morning after the disappearance. Gardaí believed that that footage may hold the key to the probe.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has any information on the murder of Kieran Quilligan to contact Bridewell Garda Station on (021) 494 3330, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111 or any Garda Station.